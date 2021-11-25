Man shot, killed while being mugged in parking lot of Baton Rouge apartment Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - The growing homicide rate increased again on Thanksgiving, jumping above 150 homicides so far this year with a killing on Gayosa Street early Thursday morning.

Police said Justin Henry, 33, was found shot to death in the parking lot of the apartment complex where he lived. The complex is at 1840 Gayosa Street in Downtown East, an area targeted for revitalization.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m.

Police believe he was shot and killed while being mugged: "Robbery is a potential motive," police said in a statement, but did not elaborate on if there were any suspects.

Henry's death brings the homicide number in East Baton Rouge to 153 as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 25.

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz