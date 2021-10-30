65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man shot and killed at New Orleans gas station

Saturday, October 30 2021
Source: WWL-TV
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - A man was shot and killed at a gas station at New Orleans East late Saturday morning. 

WWL said New Orleans Police Department is investigating the suspected-homicide that occurred at the Shell gas station on Bullard Avenue around 11 a.m. 

No more information was immediately available. 

