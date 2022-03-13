49°
Man shot along Airline Highway Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot in the 4300 block of Airline Highway late Saturday night.
Baton Rouge police officers did not disclose what motivated the shooting that took place around 11 p.m., but said the man's injuries were non-life threatening.
No more information was released.
