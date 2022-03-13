49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man shot along Airline Highway Saturday night

Sunday, March 13 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot in the 4300 block of Airline Highway late Saturday night. 

Baton Rouge police officers did not disclose what motivated the shooting that took place around 11 p.m., but said the man's injuries were non-life threatening. 

No more information was released. 

