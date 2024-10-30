84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man sentenced to eight years in prison after fatal shooting in 2021

2 hours 6 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, October 30 2024 Oct 30, 2024 October 30, 2024 10:16 AM October 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man convicted of manslaughter after a deadly 2021 shooting has been sentenced to eight years in prison. 

Charles Wade was sentenced to five years for manslaughter and three years for child endangerment after the shooting on North Foster Drive, which stemmed from an argument between Wade and the victim, Darryl Weber Jr..

Trending News

After the shooting, Wade turned himself in to the East Baton Rouge Prison for manslaughter until his sentencing took place Wednesday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days