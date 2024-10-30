84°
Latest Weather Blog
Man sentenced to eight years in prison after fatal shooting in 2021
BATON ROUGE - A man convicted of manslaughter after a deadly 2021 shooting has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Charles Wade was sentenced to five years for manslaughter and three years for child endangerment after the shooting on North Foster Drive, which stemmed from an argument between Wade and the victim, Darryl Weber Jr..
Trending News
After the shooting, Wade turned himself in to the East Baton Rouge Prison for manslaughter until his sentencing took place Wednesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Food Bank honors MLK's memory by stocking shelves, providing meals
-
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle reportedly crashed into school bus...
-
Baton Rouge resident receives two-chair turn on singing competition show The Voice...
-
New Angola warden appointed after previous warden retires; previous warden to work...
-
TPSO: Kentwood man arrested for rape Thursday