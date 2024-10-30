Man sentenced to eight years in prison after fatal shooting in 2021

BATON ROUGE - A man convicted of manslaughter after a deadly 2021 shooting has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Charles Wade was sentenced to five years for manslaughter and three years for child endangerment after the shooting on North Foster Drive, which stemmed from an argument between Wade and the victim, Darryl Weber Jr..

After the shooting, Wade turned himself in to the East Baton Rouge Prison for manslaughter until his sentencing took place Wednesday.