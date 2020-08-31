Man's drunken tirade over restaurant tab ends in arrest

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for a suspected drunken tirade over a less than $50 bill at a restaurant on Florida Boulevard.

Authorities said when Patrick Guerin, 54, was informed by staff at El Rancho Mexican Grill that they were calling police after he refused to pay his bill, Guerin yelled and screamed. In an arrest report, authorities said Guerin told workers he was a police officer and would have the situation taken care of. Later, authorities said, he then threatened the arresting officer, too.

Guerin was charged with being drunk in public, threatening a police officer, impersonating a police officer and theft related to the tab that was not paid.

