Man previously arrested for attempted murder and rape allegedly broke into ex-girlfriend's home, stole vehicle

BATON ROUGE - A man previously arrested on numerous violent charges allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and beat her with an iron pipe less than a week after stealing her vehicle.

Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department read that Edward Mack Jr., 54, reportedly stole his ex-girlfriend's vehicle after a verbal fight on Oct. 11. She did not see the car again, and as of Oct. 17, has not gotten it back.

On Oct. 16, however, the victim told investigators that Mack Jr. broke into her home and hit her on the hand and the knee with an iron pipe. She was able to break free long enough to call the police.

Investigators found that Mack Jr. had a criminal history that showed he had been previously arrested for aggravated battery four times, attempted first-degree murder twice, simple battery twice, attempted armed robbery, aggravated rape, and several other charges.

Mack Jr. was arrested Tuesday and booked on one charge of aggravated burglary and one charge of motor vehicle theft.