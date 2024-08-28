Man pleads guilty to multi-million dollar scheme to steal from pandemic relief fund

BATON ROUGE - A man pled guilty to submitting twelve different applications to receive pandemic relief funds in 2020 in an attempt to receive over $3 million in fraudulent benefits.

In a release sent out Wednesday morning, officials said Richard Hebert Jr., 57, of Harvey pled guilty to submitting a dozen applications on behalf of seven companies to five different banks between April and July of 2020.

On these applications, officials said, Hebert inflated the businesses' income and employer list to receive larger pandemic relief loans.

Had all of his applications been accepted, Hebert would have received $3.4 million. While not all went through, he still received $2.2 million.

Hebert pled guilty to making false statements to a bank. It was not clear what his official sentencing would be.