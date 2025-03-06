68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man pleads guilty to 2021 assault in Ascension Parish; sentenced to 22 years

2 hours 33 seconds ago Thursday, March 06 2025 Mar 6, 2025 March 06, 2025 12:54 PM March 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PRAIRIEVILLE — A man pleaded guilty to a 2021 sexual assault in Ascension Parish and was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on Thursday.

Zachary Hendricks, 31, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree battery for the December 2021 assault in Darrow. He was initially being charged with second-degree rape.

Hendricks was sentenced to 22 years in prison with credit for time served.

Hendricks was arrested for the assault and multiple other crimes after it was discovered he had outstanding warrants for the crime following a Houston burglary arrest in May 2024.

According to an Ascension Parish arrest warrant for a separate incident, Hendricks was accused of beating, choking and kidnapping a woman with whom he'd had a romantic relationship in May 2024. Hendricks is accused of punching her repeatedly in the face, forcing her into her car and driving away after he went to a Gonzales convenience store to help her with car trouble.

Trending News

Crime Stoppers also issued a notice about Hendricks in March 2024 which said he was wanted on domestic abuse, child endangerment, aggravated assault and theft charges. Hendricks also has a criminal record of burglaries, assault, evading arrest and parole violations in Harris County dating back to April 2015. Court records show both Houston and Baton Rouge addresses for him.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days