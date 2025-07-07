Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing on Peach Street; police said drug deal turned deadly

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man accused of killing a 20-year-old during a 2018 drug deal pleaded guilty Monday as his second-degree murder trial was scheduled to start, court records show.

Devin Harris, 25, was sentenced to 35 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter and criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery. District Judge Tarvald Smith gave Harris 30 days to change his mind.

Harris' brother, Kendrick Wesley, 26, faces charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery. The court on Monday asked that Wesley be brought in from the Morehouse Parish jail in Bastrop for proceedings Thursday morning. Court records Monday night did not show that a deal was in the works for Wesley.

Police said in 2018 that they believed Harris and Wesley shot and killed Charles Bowah after initially meeting him on Peach Street to buy marijuana. After the shooting, the brothers fled in the victim's vehicle, police said then.

Prior to Monday's hearing, Harris had been held in Lafayette Parish.