Man pleads guilty after Donaldsonville High football stadium shooting that killed one, injured another

DONALDSONVILLE - A Gonzales man pleaded guilty to a 2023 manslaughter after a shooting that killed a man and injured another near the Donaldsonville High School football stadium, according to the 23rd Judicial District.

Malik Fowler, 23, drove a blue Mustang by the stadium and fired shots at two male subjects, killing Tyree Parker and injuring another man, officials said. Fowler could be seen exiting the vehicle before walking up to a crowd before firing multiple shots.

Sentencing was deferred to a later date and Fowler faces up to 40 years in state prison.