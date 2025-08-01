92°
Man on active parole arrested in Kenner after police find stolen Jeep from Baton Rouge at donut shop
KENNER — A man on active parole was arrested in Kenner after police found a stolen Jeep from Baton Rouge at a donut shop.
Mark Trudeaux, 31, was arrested after Kenner Police were alerted to a stolen 2025 white Jeep Wrangler at a Loyola Drive donut shop on Thursday.
Police said that the jeep was stolen from Baton Rouge, adding that Trudeaux was on parole until 2031 when he was seen with the stolen Jeep.
He had previously been convicted of battery, drug and firearm charges in Westwego.
