Man killed and woman hurt in separate shootings along Scotland Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Two reported shootings early Monday morning left one person dead and one injured, officers said.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department said police were called to the Kangaroo Express on Scotland Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Officers said 51-year-old Michael Thomas was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Minutes later and within walking distance from the gas station, officers were called to another shooting on Bradfield Avenue. A 51-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet while lying in bed in her apartment. She was found with a gunshot wound to her back and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was unclear if the two shootings were connected incidents, but investigating officers said it was possible.