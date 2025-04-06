Man jailed in California after allegedly killing parents in Amite facing new charges on West Coast

LOS ANGELES - A man who was taken into custody in Los Angeles after his parents were found dead at their Tangipahoa Parish home is facing additional charges in California.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said that 34-year-old Joshua Brocato was arrested in Marina Del Rey, Calif., Friday, April 4 in the Louisiana murder but is now facing gun charges.

WBRZ previously reported that Brocato is accused of murdering his parents, Marc and Priscilla Brocato. Deputies said Priscilla's body was found in the family's home in Amite on Thursday, April 3. Her husband's body was found on the property afterward and their son was unaccounted for.

Tangipahoa deputies alerted law enforcement in California that they were looking for Brocato and he was picked up in a matter of hours. They say he was wearing "green military-style attire and had three guns in the van, including an assault rifle, along with body armor." He now faces charges in California for possession of a loaded unregistered firearm, possession of an assault weapon and removal of a serial number on a firearm.

He is being held without bail pending a court appearance on Tuesday.