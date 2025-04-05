Man accused of killing parents in Amite arrested in California

AMITE — A man accused of murdering his parents was taken into custody in Los Angeles County, California on Friday night, according to Tangipahoa deputies.

Joshua Brocato, 34, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the killings of his parents, 66-year-old Priscilla Brocato and 75-year-old Marc Brocato.

Deputies said they conducted a welfare check at a home on Eastwood Drive around 1 p.m. Thursday and when deputies arrived, they found Priscilla Brocato dead inside the home. Marc Brocato was later found dead at the home.

Deputies did not provide how Brocato was found in California and said they would provide more information in coming days.