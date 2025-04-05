78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of killing parents in Amite arrested in California

2 hours 37 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, April 04 2025 Apr 4, 2025 April 04, 2025 10:18 PM April 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — A man accused of murdering his parents was taken into custody in Los Angeles County, California on Friday night, according to Tangipahoa deputies.

Joshua Brocato, 34, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the killings of his parents, 66-year-old Priscilla Brocato and 75-year-old Marc Brocato.

Deputies said they conducted a welfare check at a home on Eastwood Drive around 1 p.m. Thursday and when deputies arrived, they found Priscilla Brocato dead inside the home. Marc Brocato was later found dead at the home.

Trending News

Deputies did not provide how Brocato was found in California and said they would provide more information in coming days.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days