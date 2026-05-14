Denham Springs Police motorcycle officer taken to hospital following Thursday crash

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs Police motorcycle officer was taken to a hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon.

The Denham Springs Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. when the officer was riding along Florida Avenue Southwest and a car pulled out from Connie Drive in front of the motorcycle.

Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to hospitals with injuries.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.