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Denham Springs Police motorcycle officer taken to hospital following Thursday crash

1 hour 56 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, May 14 2026 May 14, 2026 May 14, 2026 7:02 PM May 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs Police motorcycle officer was taken to a hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon. 

The Denham Springs Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. when the officer was riding along Florida Avenue Southwest and a car pulled out from Connie Drive in front of the motorcycle. 

Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to hospitals with injuries. 

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Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation. 

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