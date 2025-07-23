Man injured in South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shooting dies in hospital

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have identified a second person killed after a shooting along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard earlier this month.

Jordan Scott, 22, died Monday in the hospital after being shot in a car July 13.

According to police, the car's driver, 44-year-old Byron Howard, died shortly after the early morning shooting on Sherwood near Airline Highway.

The shooting is still under investigation and a suspect has not been named.