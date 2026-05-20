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Man injured in mall shooting holds walk-through with police less than a month after mass shooting

1 hour 56 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, May 20 2026 May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 3:06 PM May 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge Special Olympics athlete walked with law enforcement through the Mall of Louisiana on Wednesday, less than a month after he was injured in a mass shooting there. 

Donnie Guillory, a local soccer player, was one of six people shot at the mall food court on April 22. Guillory was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent multiple surgeries. 

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On Wednesday, he joined BRPD officers, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies and Louisiana State Troopers in a walk-through of the mall. Police said they expressed their support for him and went to familiar shops within the mall to ensure he feels safe. 

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