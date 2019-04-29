Man indicted in multi-parish killing spree pleads not guilty in parents' murders

GONZALES - Accused killer Dakota Theriot has pleaded not guilty in the murder of his parents.

Theriot pleaded not guilty to both counts of first-degree murder in Ascension Parish court Monday morning. His next hearing in Ascension is scheduled for May 24.

He has another hearing related his other murder charges scheduled for May 8 in Livingston Parish.

Dakota Theriot has just left the Ascension Parish courthouse after having his arraignment. He plead not guilty to 2 counts of 1st degree murder @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/j2QwGpCRHL — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) April 29, 2019

Theriot was arrested in January after he allegedly went on a killing spree in Ascension and Livingston Parishes, killing five people.

Last month, a grand jury in Ascension Parish indicted Theriot on two counts of first-degree murder for the slaying of his parents, 50-year-old Elizabeth Theriot and 50-year-old Keith Theriot.

He's also indicted for first-degree murder in the killing of his girlfriend, Summer Ernest, as well as her brother and father. Officials said Theriot had been living with Ernest's family for about two weeks before the shooting, after he was kicked out of his parents' home.