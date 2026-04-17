Man indicted for battery of the infirm, domestic abuse battery of his grandmother

BATON ROUGE — A man was indicted Friday after he allegedly abused his grandmother because she threw chicken fat down the sink, court documents say.

According to an affidavit, police responded to an assault on March 20 at a house on Elain Drive, where police say James Carl David Jr., 49, left bruises on his grandmother after an argument.

When police arrived, David said he and his grandmother were arguing like they do every day. However, his grandmother said he was verbally and physically abusing her, and she said the argument began when she threw chicken fat down the sink.

When police asked David about the bruises on his grandmother, he claimed she was just old, and she got bruises every day.

Police noticed redness on David's neck; when he was questioned about it, he changed his statement and said the two fought, and during the fight, she put her hands on his neck.

Based on the conflicting statements given to the police, David was arrested and charged with simple battery of the infirm and domestic abuse battery.