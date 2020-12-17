44°
Man in critical condition after Tuesday shooting

4 years 10 months 6 days ago Wednesday, February 10 2016 Feb 10, 2016 February 10, 2016 11:11 AM February 10, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE - Police say one man was injured in a shooting in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon .

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a 34-year-old man was found lying in the driveway at 809 North 31st Street with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. 

