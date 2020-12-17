44°
Latest Weather Blog
Man in critical condition after Tuesday shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police say one man was injured in a shooting in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon .
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a 34-year-old man was found lying in the driveway at 809 North 31st Street with a gunshot wound to his head.
Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
U.S. health officials consider authorizing Moderna's COVID vaccine for emergency use
-
Tangipahoa deputies gather in powerful show of support for fellow deputy hospitalized...
-
MOVEBR program issues updates on traffic signal synchronization
-
Mayor's office, medical advisors still mulling Spanish Town Mardi Gras proposals
-
Baton Rouge General Hospital begins vaccinating front line workers
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round