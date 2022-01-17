59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man found shot to death inside vehicle on I-110 overnight

Sunday, January 16 2022
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on I-110 South near Hollywood Street overnight, police said.

Detectives said the victim, identified as Percy Wilson, 38, was found around 12:30 Sunday morning.  He'd been shot multiple times, police said, while sitting inside the vehicle.

There were no immediate details about a suspect or motive.

