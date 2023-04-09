67°
Man found shot to death behind Walker restaurant center Sunday

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - A man was found shot to death behind a restaurant center late Sunday morning. 

According to the Walker Police Department, a male victim was found behind the a restaurant center in the 28600 block of Walker South Road around 11:30 a.m. 

Police say they do not have any information regarding a suspect at this time. The victim has not been identified. 

