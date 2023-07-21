Man found shot in car near LSU lakes Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police said a man was found in an upscale area along the Baton Rouge lakes after being shot a few blocks away in Old South Baton Rouge.

Sources said the man was shot on Kentucky Street and appeared to have driven to the lakes where he was found at the intersection of May and E Lakeshore Drive just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. The intersection is near a busy parking lot where runners park their cars before taking to the track along the lakes.

A WBRZ crew at the scene recorded video of the victim being put into the back of an ambulance.

Police said the victim was found in a vehicle, shot in the neck but is in stable condition.

Investigators say a dive team is now on scene searching for evidence in the LSU Lakes.

