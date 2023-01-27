Man found guilty of murdering relatives at family gathering in Pointe Coupee

NEW ROADS - A man charged with slaughtering his own cousins and injuring his uncle during a family gathering in Pointe Coupee Parish back in 2021 now faces a life sentence after he was found guilty this week.

On Friday, District Attorney Tony Clayton announced that Morris Hollins was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder, along with counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors said Hollins pulled out a gun at a family home in New Roads on Sept. 17, 2021 and shot his cousin, Gerell Hollins, after the victim started drunkenly arguing with his relatives. Gerell was shot nine times. Another cousin, Howard Hollins, was trying to run away when he was shot in the back. Both men died at the scene.

Morris Hollins' uncle Gregory Hollins, Gerell's father, was standing behind his son and was also shot in the hip. Another bullet struck a neighbor's home.

"This was a very tragic case that involved the murder of two young men who were cousins of the defendant and the attempted murder of his uncle,” said Chad Aguillard with the DA's office. “Our hearts go out to the Hollins family who is very torn by this case. However, we feel that justice was served this week and that the jury got it right.”

A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence in Louisiana.