Man found guilty of 2021 murder at Donaldsonville OYO Motel; faces mandatory life sentence
DONALDSONVILLE - A jury found a man guilty for a 2021 murder at the OYO Motel on La. 70, officials said.
Marty Leonard, 37, was found guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property in the murder of Qwonkeious Williams, 25, who was shot on July 8, 2021. Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.
Officials said Leonard was at the scene of the shooting and was caught on surveillance saying he was planning to shoot and kill someone. Williams walked into the motel, went toward his room where Leonard was pacing before Leonard shot him multiple times. Williams died on the scene.
Sentencing is deferred to a later date.
