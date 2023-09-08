Man found dead off Airline Highway Friday morning

EDITOR'S NOTE: Police initially reported the death as a shooting, but police have since determined the death was caused by an overdose.

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a death that happened early Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was found dead on St. Gerard Avenue at Airline Highway. The death was initially reported as a shooting but have since determined the death was caused by an overdose.