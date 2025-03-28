76°
Latest Weather Blog
Man found dead in water off Hooper Road; family says he was fishing
BATON ROUGE — A man was found dead in a body of water off Hooper Road, deputies said Friday.
Family members dropped 40-year-old Samuel Allen off to go fishing on Thursday around 2 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies said. Deputies added that units were later called around 9:22 p.m. after the family could not find him.
Allen, who family said had a history of seizures, was found around midnight when EBRSO Maritime divers and firefighters found the Allen's body in the water near Kaitlyn Weeden Drive.
Trending News
The cause of the Allen's death is pending an autopsy by the coroner's office.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in shooting on Pembroke Street and 70th Avenue
-
Man killed after being hit by car while walking to his mailbox...
-
St. George mayoral candidate says he's 'not a quitter'
-
Second teenager dead after 2024 double shooting on Sherwood Meadow Drive
-
2une In Previews: Jag-A-Thon to raise money for Southern University student athletes
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball practices ahead of Sweet 16
-
No. 5 LSU baseball takes down Mississippi State 8-6 in game one...
-
Four LSU gymnasts take home All-SEC honors
-
Will Campbell sets the record straight to NFL scouts at LSU Pro...
-
LSU softball uses six-run fourth inning to beat Ragin' Cajuns after trailing...