Man found dead in water off Hooper Road; family says he was fishing

BATON ROUGE — A man was found dead in a body of water off Hooper Road, deputies said Friday.

Family members dropped 40-year-old Samuel Allen off to go fishing on Thursday around 2 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies said. Deputies added that units were later called around 9:22 p.m. after the family could not find him.

Allen, who family said had a history of seizures, was found around midnight when EBRSO Maritime divers and firefighters found the Allen's body in the water near Kaitlyn Weeden Drive.

The cause of the Allen's death is pending an autopsy by the coroner's office.