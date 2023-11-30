Man fears property is sinking, years of inquiries with City-Parish don't produce answers

BATON ROUGE - One man fears that his property is slowly sinking and no one can figure out why.

Soon after Faron Babin moved into his home on West Tams Drive at Sharp Lane, he noticed the sidewalks and front yard sinking. Ever since, he's watched his home sink to one side, cracks develop in the wall, driveway, and sinkholes form on his property.

He's been investigating to troubles since 2008, when he got the City-Parish involved. Ever since, it's been one work order closed after another.

"I don't know what to do about it, I can't just keep filling in sinkholes thinking things are going to get better with my foundation," said Babin.

His records have been carefully written down in notebooks with dates, phone numbers and names of people who he has spoken with and met with about his concerns.

He feels helpless, frustrated, and forgotten.

"There's no solution to anyone with the City-Parish," said Babin.

The parish has done some work in the are, including sidewalk replacement and cutting the curbs to improve drainage. Even so, Babin says the answer to why his property is sinking remains a mystery. He's looking for a solution and hopes someone will be able to tell him something soon.

The parish investigated Babin's concerns two weeks ago when 2 On Your Side inquired. They plan to reach out to Babin to have a more in-depth conversation with him regarding his complaints.