Man fatally struck while walking along I-10 in New Orleans overnight

3 hours 35 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, March 02 2022 Mar 2, 2022 March 02, 2022 8:24 AM March 02, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: DOTD via WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-10 just hours after Mardi Gras celebrations came to a close in New Orleans.

WWL-TV reports the wreck happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on the interstate near the Carrollton Avenue exit. Police said the man was walking alongside the westbound lanes when he was hit by a pickup truck.

According to authorities, the driver remained on scene until first responders arrived. 

No other details related to the wreck were immediately available. 

