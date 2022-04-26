Man fails sheriff's office employment background check for sexual relations with minor

ST. TAMMANY - A man applying for employment with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office failed his background check when detectives found evidence of possible sexual relations with a minor.

Robert Eversole Jr. was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center after his mandatory background check showed implications that he had been in an "inappropriate relationship with an under-aged individual several years prior," according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives reached out to the possible victim and confirmed this relationship. Eversole was arrested for felony carnal knowledge on Tuesday afternoon.

St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith released the following statement regarding Eversole's arrest:

“This is not the type of person we want representing and working for our agency, and this is why we conduct an extensive background investigation on all of our applicants prior to them being granted full employment status. I hold all of our employees to the highest standard, and I find it very unsettling that someone who committed this sort of crime, regardless of how long ago it occurred, was seeking a position of employment with this agency, or any law enforcement agency.”