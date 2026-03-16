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Man expected to recover after being stabbed; Denham Springs police say suspect reported the stabbing

1 hour 15 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2026 Mar 16, 2026 March 16, 2026 8:15 AM March 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A man is expected to recover after Denham Springs police say another man stabbed him and then called 911. 

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the two men got into a fight on Hummell Street around 7:12 p.m. on Friday. One of them pulled a knife out and stabbed the other in the abdomen. 

Police say the suspect left the scene and called 911 from a nearby location. He was later taken into custody.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, according to DSPD. 

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Police have not yet released the suspect's identity and are still investigating the stabbing. 

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