57°
Latest Weather Blog
Man dead after encounter with deputy, State Police investigating
HAMMOND - Louisiana State Police said they were called in by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office to investigate after a deputy shot at someone in Hammond.
According to Louisiana State Police, the shooting happened late Saturday night, on South Baptist Road near Highway 190.
Police say that one suspect is dead, and no deputies were hurt.
Trending News
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana State Police are investigating after a deputy shot at someone in...
-
The Baton Rouge community hosted a Christmas Toy drive at Banks Elementary
-
Electric stove left on started fire that destroyed apartment building
-
House rejects Trump-backed plan on government shutdown, leaving next steps uncertain
-
Thursday's Health Report: Parental mental health
Sports Video
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...
-
Baton Rouge area senior football players participate in the 2024 CALEF Red...
-
$$$ Best Bets: The 12-team College Football Playoff begins!
-
LSU Football is not taking the Kinder's Texas Bowl and their match...