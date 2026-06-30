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Woman found guilty of being accessory in teen's 2022 death now wanted after missing court appearance

1 hour 1 minute 21 seconds ago Tuesday, June 30 2026 Jun 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 1:14 PM June 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A woman found guilty of playing a part in the 2022 shooting death of a teenage girl has a new warrant out for her arrest after she failed to appear for a court-ordered review. 

In November 2025, Queriana Richard was found guilty of accessory after the fact charges connected to the shooting death of 17-year-old Alashia Collins in April 2022.

Richard was sentenced to supervised probation for one year, as well as being ordered to complete 100 hours of court-approved community service. According to court records, she was ordered to appear in court for a review of her sentence on Monday. 

She did not appear in court on Monday and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest. 

Joshua London was also arrested and later found guilty of Collins' death, pleading guilty to manslaughter charges, reduced from his initial second-degree murder charge. London was sentenced to 25 years in prison as a result of his plea. 

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