Man convicted of first-degree rape, faces mandatory life sentence

LIVINGSTON - A 35-year-old was convicted of first-degree rape and faces a mandatory life sentence in prison.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said Welner Osmanis Sura, 35, was sexually abusing a victim under the age of 13. The victim recorded sexually explicit comments Sura made, which were played during the trial.

After a 30-minute deliberation, Sura was convicted of first-degree rape where the victim is under 13. The charge carries a mandatory life sentence, but he will be sentenced Jan. 20, 2026.