Man convicted of dealing meth, fentanyl, heroin out of Baton Rouge 'stash house' sentenced to 22 years

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man recently found guilty of dealing meth, fentanyl and heroin out of a Baton Rouge stash house was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison by a federal judge, officials said Monday.

Corey Terrell Gardner, 33, was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Gardner will also serve five years of supervised release and will have all money he received from his drug dealing forfeited.

The court said that Gardner operated a methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin stash house from March to September 2019 in Baton Rouge. Authorities seized 27 ounces of methamphetamine, 2.7 ounces of heroin and 1.6 ounces of fentanyl, along with several guns that Gardner illegally possessed, when they raided the facility.

Gardner had been convicted of multiple felonies before this and was prohibited from possessing guns. In January 2018, he was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to more than a year in prison.

In 2016, WBRZ also reported that Gardner was arrested for selling meth from his car in Baton Rouge. In 2018, the charges were dropped, court records indicate.