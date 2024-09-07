Man burned to death inside apartment off Brightside Drive

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found a person dead while responding to an apartment fire in a neighborhood near Brightside Drive.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 1900 block of S Brightside View Drive around 4 a.m. after a neighbor noticed smoke coming into her apartment and called 911.

When firefighters arrived to the scene the fire was already out, but the apartment was filled with smoke. Crews found James Hill Jr., 59, dead from apparent burns in the living room.

Fire investigators ruled his death an accident, saying it was sparked by smoking materials being used near medical equipment.