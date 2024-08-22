90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man booked for vehicular homicide in fatal July boating crash along Tickfaw River

2 hours 7 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, August 22 2024 Aug 22, 2024 August 22, 2024 5:12 PM August 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HOLDEN - A man was arrested for two counts of vehicular homicide nearly one month after a fatal boating crash along the Tickfaw River. 

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents said Jason Chiasson was driving a boat while impaired and hit another vessel shortly after midnight July 28. Two passengers, 31-year-old Thuy Gustin and 36-year-old Chase Sharkey, were killed in the wreck. Three additional people were hurt and taken to a hospital in critical condition but have been released. 

Trending News

Chiasson was booked for two counts of vehicular homicide, five counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injury, second offense of operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) and careless operation of a vessel.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days