Man arrested more than 40 times for slew of charges arrested again Monday for drug charges

LAPLACE - A man with a storied arrested history was booked again Monday for drug-related charges.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said Casey Spies, who has been arrested more than 40 times in the parish alone, was booked again Monday. During his apprehension, he attempted to flee from deputies on an electric bike, but was quickly captured. He was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia.

The SBPSO said Spies has a criminal history dating back to 2008. He has been arrested for a slew of charges since then, including burglary, resisting an officer, second-degree battery, obscenity, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

After his Monday arrest, Spies was booked into the Sherman Walker Correctional Center for resisting an officer and possession of drugs with the intent to distribute.