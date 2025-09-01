Deputies arrest man for alleged profane vandalism of two Greenwell Springs churches

GREENWELL SPRINGS — Deputies arrested a man for allegedly vandalizing two local Baptist churches by spray-painting profane messages on the buildings late Sunday night and early Monday morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Jimmie J Mouton Jr., 24, was arrested for institutional vandalism.

Mouton allegedly spray-painted the words, "THE SON OF GOD B****," and, "Greedy Lying PEDOPHILES," on the side of Indian Mound Baptist Church around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Earlier in the night, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Mouton also allegedly spray-painted a similar message on the doors of Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, Pastor Oren Conner told WBRZ.

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify Mouton's Toyota Camry and arrested him at an address connected to the car's license plate. According to EBRSO, deputies found the can of spray paint in Mouton's car after he told them where it was.

Both churches have since cleaned and removed the spray-painted words.

WBRZ has reached out to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for more information.