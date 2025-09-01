Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest man for alleged profane vandalism of two Greenwell Springs churches
GREENWELL SPRINGS — Deputies arrested a man for allegedly vandalizing two local Baptist churches by spray-painting profane messages on the buildings late Sunday night and early Monday morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Jimmie J Mouton Jr., 24, was arrested for institutional vandalism.
Mouton allegedly spray-painted the words, "THE SON OF GOD B****," and, "Greedy Lying PEDOPHILES," on the side of Indian Mound Baptist Church around 12:45 a.m. Monday.
Earlier in the night, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Mouton also allegedly spray-painted a similar message on the doors of Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, Pastor Oren Conner told WBRZ.
Investigators used surveillance footage to identify Mouton's Toyota Camry and arrested him at an address connected to the car's license plate. According to EBRSO, deputies found the can of spray paint in Mouton's car after he told them where it was.
Both churches have since cleaned and removed the spray-painted words.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Audit: Nearly $30,000 in equipment still unaccounted for from BREC facilities
-
BRPD investigating late-night armed robbery at Evangeline Street gas station
-
Records identify Baton Rouge man accused of weekend shooting that led to...
-
Holiday weekend Powerball lottery drawing worth $1 billion - see winning numbers...
-
Insurance attorney, New Orleans native talk importance of protecting property 20 years...