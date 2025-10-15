84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested in New Year's Day 2024 car crash death of Walker High senior pleads guilty

1 hour 27 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, October 15 2025 Oct 15, 2025 October 15, 2025 11:34 AM October 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — A man arrested after a 2024 car crash that left a Walker High senior dead pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide on Wednesday.

Shawn Robertson Jr, who was arrested by Denham Springs Police in March 2024 on a second-offense DWI after the New Year's Day 2024 crash that killed Blakeleigh Weems near the I-12 exit ramp onto South Range Avenue in Walker, previously pleaded not guilty to the killing. 

After the wreck, Robertson had a blood-alcohol content of .09, which is .01 over the legal limit to drive. He also tested positive for marijuana.

Trending News

Robertson is due back in court for sentencing on Nov. 5.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days