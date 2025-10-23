79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested in fatal shooting at Villas at Stone Creek apartment complex

1 hour 8 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, October 23 2025 Oct 23, 2025 October 23, 2025 12:33 PM October 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed a 38-year-old during an argument on Wednesday. 

Baton Rouge Police officers said Joshua Richardson, 23, was in an argument with Robert Detiege at the Villas at Stone Creek apartment complex around 5:15 p.m. Police said Richardson shot Detiege, who died at the scene. 

Details about the disagreement have not been released. 

Trending News

Richardson turned himself in and was booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days