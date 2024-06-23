Man arrested in connection to Valentine's Day fire at senior apartment community

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday for allegedly setting a fire to flowers and causing $100K worth of damage to a senior living apartment complex on Valentine's Day.

According to an arrest warrant, 50-year-old Alonzo Duncan was visiting a resident at Cypress Springs, a senior apartment community on Cypress Road, right before the fire happened. The resident told investigators that she and Duncan were former friends, but he had been banned from her apartment for stealing her things.

The victim said Duncan set fire to flowers that were outside her apartment door, in a pot that he had previously stolen. The fire was doused by the building's sprinklers. The facility's owner said Duncan's fire did $100K worth of damages.

Authorities said during two rounds of questioning, Duncan could not keep a straight answer as to where he was when the fire happened. He was booked for aggravated arson.