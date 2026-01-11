Man arrested in connection to trafficking of 15-year-old girl in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — A man arrested in connection with the trafficking of a 15-year-old girl in Baton Rouge was arrested in New Orleans on Thursday, according to authorities.

The New Orleans Police Department, along with multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies, arrested four suspects as part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation dating back to August.

The suspects included Commoder Allen, 45, who was also wanted in Baton Rouge on human trafficking charges related to a 15-year-old girl, along with Leroy Allen,31 , Lawrence Allen, 28, and Montrell Porter, 36.

According to NOPD, the group was allegedly operating a human trafficking ring based out of New Orleans, believed to involve multiple juvenile and adult females.

Prior to Commoder Allen's arrest by NOPD, his girlfriend, Timara Courtney, 22, was arrested in Baton Rouge for allegedly trafficking the teenager in October.

According to arrest records, the 15-year-old told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that she was brought to Baton Rouge to "make money" at Southern University's Homecoming.

During the investigation, Courtney allegedly told police that she and the teen were involved in sex work and that their expenses were being covered by Courtney's boyfriend, Commoder Allen, who lived in New Orleans.

Commoder Allen allegedly told Courtney that if the girl is asking for money, she needs to "be helping [them] make money."

According to arrest records, the teen also mentioned to police that she wasn't allowed access to a phone to contact family, and was allegedly given drugs like weed and meth.

Officers believe the 15-year-old was trafficked in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and out of state.

Commoder Allen was charged with one count of human trafficking and is wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish for additional charges.

According to Louisiana law, a person convicted of human trafficking a person under the age of 18 can face up to life imprisonment without the benefit of parole.

The investigation is still ongoing.