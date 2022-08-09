Man arrested in child porn sting appears to be EBR elementary school teacher

BATON ROGUE - A man was arrested at his apartment Monday for 45 counts of distributing child pornography of children under 13.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Brandon Short was arrested at his apartment, Blu on the Boulevard, near the corner of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road Monday.

Social media posts suggest Short is a music teacher at two East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools: Ryan Elementary and Progress Elementary.

According to an EBR Schools social media post, Short was recruited to the public school system in Baton Rouge from Georgia. According to arrest information, Short is from Georgia.

The school district did not respond to requests for comment.

If convicted, Short could go to prison for a minimum of 25 years without parole, probation or a suspended sentence.