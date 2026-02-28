80°
Man arrested in Brusly after fleeing from Addis Police
BRUSLY — A man was arrested by officers with the Brusly Police Department on Friday after originally fleeing from officers with the Addis Police Department.
According to officers, an arrest warrant was issued for Torray Claypole after he fled from Addis Police on foot in connection with multiple felonies.
Claypole was later located inside a McDonald's on Vaughn Drive in Brusly and taken into custody.
Claypole was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, and theft.
