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Man arrested in 2022 Labadieville rape investigation pleads guilty, sentenced to more than 20 years
NAPOLEONVILLE — A man arrested in Assumption Parish in 2022 pleaded guilty to rape charges, resulting in a prison sentence of more than 20 years.
According to the 23rd JDC, 57-year-old Tyrone Chavers pleaded guilty to second-degree rape on Monday. Chavers was arrested in May 2025 following a Labadieville sexual assault investigation.
Chevers was sentenced to 27 years in prison with credit for time served. In addition to jail time, Chevers must register and notify as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
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