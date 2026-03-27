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Man arrested in 2022 Labadieville rape investigation pleads guilty, sentenced to more than 20 years

30 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2026 Mar 27, 2026 March 27, 2026 12:14 PM March 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE — A man arrested in Assumption Parish in 2022 pleaded guilty to rape charges, resulting in a prison sentence of more than 20 years. 

According to the 23rd JDC, 57-year-old Tyrone Chavers pleaded guilty to second-degree rape on Monday. Chavers was arrested in May 2025 following a Labadieville sexual assault investigation. 

Chevers was sentenced to 27 years in prison with credit for time served. In addition to jail time, Chevers must register and notify as a sex offender for the rest of his life. 

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