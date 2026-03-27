Man arrested in 2022 Labadieville rape investigation pleads guilty, sentenced to more than 20 years

NAPOLEONVILLE — A man arrested in Assumption Parish in 2022 pleaded guilty to rape charges, resulting in a prison sentence of more than 20 years.

According to the 23rd JDC, 57-year-old Tyrone Chavers pleaded guilty to second-degree rape on Monday. Chavers was arrested in May 2025 following a Labadieville sexual assault investigation.

Chevers was sentenced to 27 years in prison with credit for time served. In addition to jail time, Chevers must register and notify as a sex offender for the rest of his life.