Baker temporarily bans new barber shops, salons and tire shops on city's busiest roads

BAKER - Baker's city council approved a temporary ban on new tire shops, hair salons, barber shops and smoke shops along Plank Road and Main Street on Tuesday.

Mayor Darnell Waites proposed the moratorium two weeks ago, arguing that spaces in Baker's main economic corridors are limited and that he wants more of those spaces occupied by larger businesses. The goal is to give the millions of drivers who pass through Baker each year a reason to stop.

"What we're trying to do is build up those areas: Main Street and Plank Road," Waites said in a Facebook video on April 14.

The ban puts a pause on one local business owner's plans. Christopher Sanders has owned The Grind Barber and Beauty Salon on Plank Road for six years. He planned on expanding to multiple locations on Plank Rd in Baker.

"This was going to be a franchise," Sanders said.

Sanders pushed back on the idea that the ban helps the community, pointing out that several large retailers have left Baker over the years.

"I don't see how this ban is even benefiting the community. You're destroying the tradesmen's ability to grow, and you're restricting us for a corporation. Baker already had an Albertson's that left. Piggly Wiggly. Big Lots. These spots that are open are open because these big corporations already left," said Sanders.

Baker resident Anthony Robertson, has lived in the city for 20 years. He said the city needs the services small shops provide. If more big businesses come to Baker, though, he hopes to see more entertainment venues.

"We need more studios to create movies and music. Bring more positivity to the city. A lot has not changed, so hopefully a change will come soon," Robertson said.

WBRZ reached out to the mayor's office multiple times but has not heard back. Waites previously said the ban is only temporary and that existing businesses will be grandfathered in.