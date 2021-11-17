Man arrested for stealing over $7,000 in roofing shingles

Sean Gautreaux

LAPLACE - A Gramercy man is behind bars for allegedly stealing roofing materials from a LaPlace area business, authorities say.

Deputies with the St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office say it was November 5 when 39-year-old Sean Gautreaux drove to an area pick-up station for roofing shingles and gave an employee a fraudulent purchase invoice for several packs of shingles valued over $7,000.

The employee told deputies he gave Gautreaux the shingles and didn't realize until after Gautreaux left that the invoice was fake.

Investigators used eyewitness accounts and video surveillance to identify Gautreaux as a suspect.

Deputies also noted that this was not his first run-in with authorities. According to their records, since 2003, Gautreaux has been arrested 12 times in St. John the Baptist Parish.

He was arrested again Monday and booked with felony theft of funds between $5,000 and $25,000; his bond was set at $25,000.