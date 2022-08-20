Man arrested for stalking former lover

BATON ROUGE- A local man was arrested for stalking his former lover and firing a weapon from a moving vehicle.

Officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department said that Corri Henry had been stalking his former girlfriend for two months. He had appeared at her residence uninvited numerous times, according to authorities.

On Saturday night, Henry arrived at the victim’s house and was asked to leave by the victim. The victim told Henry she was no longer interested in dating him.

Henry returned to the victim’s residence on Sunday where he found the victim outside the residence in a vehicle with another man. Authorities say, Henry became angry and tried to remove the woman from the man’s vehicle. The man sped away with the victim, and Henry followed.

During the pursuit, the man called his family members who joined the pursuit on South Sherwood Forest. Authorities say the man’s family attempted to stop Henry.

At some point, Henry produced a gun and shot at the man’s family members. At that time, one of the family members also produced a gun and began firing at Henry.

Eventually, Henry stopped his pursuit and fled in a different direction after firing 23 rounds from his moving vehicle at the family members.

Henry was charged with stalking and aggravated assault with a firearm.