Man arrested for multiple charges of first-degree rape, child pornography and sexual abuse of an animal

BATON ROUGE - Police announced they arrested a man for multiple sexual abuse crimes Wednesday afternoon, including over fifty counts of pornography involving children under the age of 13 and the rape of a three-year-old-girl.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Jeremiah Crosby, 25, was arrested on the aforementioned fifty counts of pornography involving children under the age of 13, 100 counts of sexual abuse of an animal, three counts of first degree rape and three counts of pornography involving juveniles - production.

Police received a cyber tip on December 14, 2023, from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children containing a video of child sexual abuse material for children under 13. A Dropbox account was associated with the complaint, leading to police finding its email, IP address, and associated home address at The Hidden Oaks at Siegen.

A Snapchat account associated with the email revealed two videos of child sexual abuse material for children under 13, which along with other messages, lead to a search warrant being issued for the associated residence.

When police executed a search warrant Wednesday, they found at least 50 videos of child pornography of juveniles under 13 and at least 100 videos of bestiality on his iPhone, according to an affidavit. Additionally, the phone had three videos of him raping a three-year-old girl, which he admitted to doing on several occasions.

Crosby has a previous criminal history for shoplifting, battery and simple assault out of Athens-Clarke County in Georgia.

“I applaud my agents and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies for working together every day to protect the most vulnerable in our community. We will not turn a blind eye to heinous crimes against children,” Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

This arrest was a result of an investigation with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Louisiana State Police SVU, Gonzales Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.